Heavy rain leads to Flash Flooding, road closures across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Heavy rain overnight has left many roads across the Chicago area flooded.

Crews tell WGN it was sludge and debris that exacerbated the Flash Flooding situation along Lake Shore Drive.

Workers spent hours clearing drainage areas, so all viaducts are now passable. But flooding problems forced the closure of LSD, from Monroe to Montrose, for several hours overnight.

While there were issues along the drive itself, flooded viaducts were the big problem.

A number of cars got stuck at Montrose and other exits, due to drivers trying to go through standing water that was deeper than expected.

Police had a busy time rerouting traffic in many areas of the city, including in Andersonville, where several underpasses were also flooded out.

The Flash Flooding was an issue in Skokie, as well. A number of residential streets were underwater, but water is now receding throughout the area.

The city has extra water crews on duty Thursday morning to clear out all catch basins, it’s been a continuous process all year.

But extra effort has been needed this year due to so much rain and the high lake level.