18-year-old hit in the head on CTA bus as passenger shouted anti-immigrant comments

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old riding a CTA bus was attacked by a passenger who reportedly shouted anti-immigrant comments and hit him in the head with a cane.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the teen was on his way home from Richard J. Daley College when he got on a bus on the 600 block of West 71st Street and was approached by a bus passenger. The passenger then started shouting derogatory remarks at the teen. The passenger, according to the Chicago Tribune, said "F------ immigrant," "F------ Mexicans," and "Look at those clothes, you probably stole them," and hit the teen in the head with a cane.

The Tribune said the 18-year-old went to Holy Cross Hospital where he was given four staples to close the head wound. He has since been released.

The Tribune said police described the attacker as an African American man to 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, about 155 pounds, with dreadlocks. He was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials are working to determine if the incident is classified as a hate crime.

No one has been taken into custody.