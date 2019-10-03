× Fetal remains found at late doctor’s Will County home moved to Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — More than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found in the Illinois garage of a late Indiana abortion doctor have been returned to Indiana.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that the fetal remains found last month at Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s Will County, Illinois, home, were transferred Wednesday to the St. Joseph County coroner’s office for “safekeeping.”

Hill says the remains came from abortions Klopfer performed at his Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary clinics.

The Fort Wayne clinic closed in 2014, and the Gary and South Bend clinics closed the following year.

Relatives cleaning out Klopfer’s garage after his Sept. 3 death found the remains.

Hill said at a news conference in South Bend that the remains will be “given the decency of a burial that they deserve.”