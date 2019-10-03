× Father shot in face while driving in Humboldt Park expected to survive

CHICAGO — A father, who was shot in the face while driving with his wife and 3-year-old daughter, is expected to survive.

The shooting happened Saturday evening near Grand Avenue and North Avers Avenue in Humboldt Park.

Police said the shooter fired from that corner, striking the man in the bridge of his nose.

An off-duty nurse who was driving by at the time stopped and helped the victim until paramedics arrived.

Investigators said they believe the gunman was aiming for other people.

The victim’s wife and daughter were not injured.

No one is in custody.