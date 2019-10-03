Deceased abortion doctor’s fetal remains collection filled 71 boxes: sheriff’s report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates has obtained the reports from Will County sheriff’s officers who responded to the home of a now-deceased abortion doctor in the south suburbs.

Days after Dr Ulrich Klopfer’s death in September his family was cleaning out his home in unincorporated Crete.

A heavily redacted police report released to WGN said investigators found 2,246 fetal remains believed to be from Klopfer’s decades of work as a doctor who performed abortions. He worked out of clinics in Gary, South Bend and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The remains were so extensive, the police report says they filled 71 boxes.

The Will County sheriff’s department redacted the entire statement of the person investigators met with at the property.

Also Thursday the Indiana attorney general confirmed those boxes of fetal remains have been transferred to Indiana as authorities investigate whether anyone else was aware Klopfer kept the fetuses.

