Cooling trend follows series of heavy rains; brisk NE winds off Lake Michigan Friday
The equivalent of a September’s worth of rain drenches south suburbs—6+” falls in hours amid continuous lightning; “NE” winds to bring cool, autumnal “feel” to Saturday churning Lake Michigan; pre-warm frontal t-storms back Sat night/Sun a.m.
Sprawling high pressure locked in place by light winds aloft keeping Chicago rain free, warm and hazy until this weekend; east winds off Lake Michigan to temper shoreline warmth; Houston & south Texas threatened by tropical downpours
Heavy rain potential setting up for portions of northern Indiana, well east of the Chicago Metro area
Severe thunderstorms, flooding rains threaten Chicago-area Monday
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has ended – few severe weather reports
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Officials remind public about water safety after man drowns in Lake Michigan
Strong storms possible as scattered showers cross the area Wednesday night
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, then weakens back into a tropical storm
High pressure—winds off the lake
Severe weather in Illinois, Indiana delays Air and Water Show