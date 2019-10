CHICAGO — Closing arguments are taking place in the murder trial of two men accused of gunning down 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

According to prosecutors, Dwright Boone-Doty shot and killed Tyshawn execution-style on a South Side Street in 2015.

They say Boone-Doty and his alleged accomplice Corey Morgan targeted the boy because his father was in a rival gang they believe killed Morgan’s brother.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Wednesday by showing jurors autopsy photos of Tyshawn.