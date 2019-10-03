Lightfoot responds after Chicago teachers set strike date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools only have two weeks to reach an agreement before there’s a strike.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she's ready to spend seven days a week at the bargaining table to get a deal done.

Nearly 35,000 people, including CPS teachers and school support staff, are ready to walk off the job.

On Wednesday night, the CTU formally set their strike date as Oct. 17, if they can’t make a deal before that date.

The school district is offering teachers a 16% raise over five years, but CTU leaders say money isn’t the issue.

They want smaller class sizes and more support staff, including librarians, nurses and counselors, and they want it written into the contract.

On Thursday morning, Lightfoot called on the union to bring a solid proposal to the table. Lightfoot also said this isn’t about one side versus the other — it's about the 360,000 students who depend on CPS. She said she wants to make sure those kids are protected in this process.

If there is a strike, all CPS school buildings will remain open during normal schools hours, but after school activities would be cancelled.