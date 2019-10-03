Boylen calls LaVine a unique talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bulls Head Coach Jim Boylen said at Media Day on Monday that the team's goal is to make the playoffs this season. If the Bulls are going to make a run at the playoffs they'll need better health and another big season from Zach LaVine.

LaVine led the Bulls in scoring last season averaging 23.7 points per game. The 24-year old will likely be the Bulls number one option on the offensive end again this season.

Boylen thinks LaVine is one of the more unique talents in the league, comparing him to one of the alien characters from the movie Men in Black.