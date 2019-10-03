× Blackhawks announce 3-year extension with forward Alex DeBrincat

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks announced a three-year contract with star forward Alex DeBrincat Thursday.

The $6.4 million extension runs through the 2022-23 season.

Selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2016 National Hockey League Draft, DeBrincat has recorded 128 points in 164 career NHL games with the Blackhawks.

DeBrincat, 21, notched career highs in points (76), goals (41) and assists (35) in 82 games during the 2018-19 season, becoming the second-youngest player in team history to score 40 goals. His 40 goals ranked sixth in the NHL and finished second on the team.