When someone leaves a shelter, this group makes sure their new place feels like home

Posted 5:43 PM, October 2, 2019, by

Janelle Towne was volunteering with her daughter at a soup kitchen when it hit her: How do you transition out of a shelter to start again, when you have nothing but the bag of clothes you walked in with?

That was the beginning of what has become the nonprofit Home 2 Home. Together with a group of volunteers, Towne moves a truck-worth of repurposed furniture into empty apartments for those transitioning out of shelters.

Over the last three years, they have helped more than 200 people walk into a place they can truly call home.

Now one of those once helped by H2H is doing the heavy lifting. Erin Ivory has the story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.