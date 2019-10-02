When someone leaves a shelter, this group makes sure their new place feels like home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Janelle Towne was volunteering with her daughter at a soup kitchen when it hit her: How do you transition out of a shelter to start again, when you have nothing but the bag of clothes you walked in with?

That was the beginning of what has become the nonprofit Home 2 Home. Together with a group of volunteers, Towne moves a truck-worth of repurposed furniture into empty apartments for those transitioning out of shelters.

Over the last three years, they have helped more than 200 people walk into a place they can truly call home.

Now one of those once helped by H2H is doing the heavy lifting. Erin Ivory has the story.