The Cubs start their search for a new manager from within

CHICAGO – How expansive Theo Epstein’s search for the next clubhouse leader of the Cubs won’t be known till the search concludes, but at least fans will know where they’ll start.

Per multiple reports on Tuesday and Wednesday, the team plans to start their interviews for the open manager spot with three men within their organization.

Former catcher and current special assistant to baseball operations for the Cubs David Ross joins bench coach Mark Loretta along with first base coach Will Venable as the internal candidates for the job.

Ross, who helped the team to the 2016 World Series championship, told ESPN this weekend that he would have interest in the job, and Epstein said in his season-ending news conference that he’d be in the running for the position. On Wednesday night, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman said that Ross is believed to be a leading candidate in the early going to replace Joe Maddon, who was not retained after his contract ran out at the end of the 2019 season.

Loretta joined the Cubs this past season as bench coach after spending the previous nine seasons as a special assistant for the San Diego Padres. He was an infielder from 1995-2009 with six different teams following a standout career at Northwestern University.

Venable played with the Padres, Rangers, and Dodgers from 2008-2016 before joining the Cubs as a special assistant before the 2018 season. He was elevated to first base coach for the 2019 season.

One outside candidate likely to get consideration from Epstein is Joe Girardi, who last managed the Yankees from 2008-2017. He took New York to six playoff appearances and the franchise’s last World Series championship in 2009.

During an interview on the “Mully and Haugh” show on 670 The Score on Wednesday, Girardi said that he would have interest in the Cubs’ job or any other in Major League Baseball.