× Pregnant Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles still missing, 1 year later

CHICAGO – Wednesday marks one year to the day since the unexplained disappearance of a pregnant South Chicago postal worker.

Kierra Coles, 26, was last seen near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue on Oct. 2, 2018. A neighbor’s surveillance video shows her heading to work in her U.S. Post Service uniform.

Even though she was dressed for work, a U.S. Post Office spokesperson said she called in sick that morning.

Family went to her apartment at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue to check on her when they couldn’t reach her, and noticed she hadn’t been active on Snapchat, which she usually was. A missing person’s alert from Chicago police went out soon after.

Coles was three months pregnant, expecting her first child, relatives said. Her due date was April 23, but the fate of her and her child remain unknown.

“I want the world to know I’m hurt,” Joseph Coles, Sierra’s father, said at a press conference in July. “I just want my baby to come home, along with my grandbaby that I never got to meet.”

A $49,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Joseph Coles told the Sun-Times in July that he believes the father of her child and his girlfriend may be involved in the disappearance.

Coles is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds and has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and a tattoo that reads “Lucky Libra” on her back.