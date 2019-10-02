Midday Fix: Seize The Stage: A Musical Revue Benefit for the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago

Sammi Gassel, Producer

Bryan Anderson, President & CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago

https://epilepsychicago.org/

Event:

Seize the Stage: A Musical Revue Benefit for the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago happening on Friday, October 4th at the Community Arts Center in Buffalo Grove.

Community Arts Center – 225 McHenry Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL.

http://www.seizethestage.org

Tickets:  https://getinvolved.epilepsychicago.org/event/2019-seize-the-stage/e247453

