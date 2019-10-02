Michael Beller talks about the first month of the Bears & NFL season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The second month of the NFL season is ready to begin this week, as the teams reach the end of the first quarter of the season.

The Bears are 3-1, getting there like they did in 2018 with three-straight victories after a season-opening loss to the Packers. The defense has been incredible while the offense continues to show growing pains in Matt Nagy's offense. This week, they'll have to do without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is likely out of the London game against the Raiders with a shoulder injury.

Michael Beller of The Athletic discussed the Bears along with the rest of the NFL, both from and on-field and fantasy perspective, on Sports Feed Wednesday with Josh Frydman.

