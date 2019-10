× Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley

CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in an alley in West Rogers Park.

The man’s body was discovered around 9 p.m. Tuesday in front of a garage behind the 6400 block of North Campbell.

Investigators have not yet released the victim’s identity. The motive is unknown at this time.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.