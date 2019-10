Lunchbreak: Goi Cuon – Vietnamese Summer Rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Quoc Luong

Le Colonial

57 E. Oak St., Chicago, IL 60611

312-255-0088

http://www.lecolonialchicago.com/

Recipe:

GOI CUON (VIETNAMESE SUMMER ROLL)

INGREDIENTS:

8 PIECES OF MEDIUM RICE PAPER (21 CM)

8 OZ. RICE NOODLE (CALLED "BUN") ABOUT HALF BAG. COOKED ACCORDING TO DIRECTIONS. DRAINED AND DRIED WELL.

16 PIECES OF MEDIUM SHRIMP. BOILED, SHELL ON, COOLED THEN HALVED AND DEVEINED.

8 PIECES OF GREEN OR BIBB LETTUCE WASHED AND DRIED.

½ CUP FRESH BEAN SPROUTS

24 PIECES OF MINT

8 PIECES OF VIETNAMESE CHIVE (OPTIONAL)

DIRECTIONS:

PREP ALL INGREDIENTS ABOVE MIS EN PLACE.

TO ROLL, WEAR DISPOSIBLE RUBBER GLOVES TO HELP RICE PAPER FROM STICKING TO HANDS. DIP RICE PAPER IN WARM WATER. SHAKE OFF EXCESS WATER. LAY ON PLASTIC CUTTING BOARD. CAN WORK ON 2 OR 3 AT A TIME IF HAVE MULTIPLE PLASTIC SURFACE.

PLACE INGREDIENTS TO FORM A CYLINDER AT BASE OF RICE PAPER IN ORDER:

4 SHRIMP HALVES. LETTUCE BUN MINT BEANSPROUT CHIVE

FOLD OVER SIDES OF RICE PAPER ON TOP OF INGREDIENTS. FOLD OVER BOTTOM OF RICE PAPER TO FORM CYLINDER KEEP PRESSURE ON ALL PARTS OF CYLINDER UNTIL ROLL FORMED. KEEP ROLLS COVERED WITH PLASTIC OR KITCHEN TOWEL UNTIL SERVED. SERVED WITH PEANUT SAUCE, CAN BE TOPPED WITH CHILE PASTE AND OR CHOPPED PEANUTS.

PEANUT SAUCE

3 T HOISIN SAUCE

2 T PEANUT BUTTER

1 T SUGAR

6 T WATER

COMBINE IN SMALL SAUCE PAN AND HEAT TO A SIMMER ON LOW HEAT. TURN OFF HEAT AS SOON AS INGREDIENTS ARE COMBINED AND SIMMERED.. COOL AND STORE IN FRIDGE UP TO 1 WEEK.