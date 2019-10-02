..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT LATE THIS EVENING FOR LOCALES NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF I-80…
.A potential for a narrow corridor
of heavier rainfall exists later
this evening for locales roughly
near and south of I-80. The main
window for heavier rainfall will
be brief, roughly from midnight to 4 AM.
In addition locally heavy downpours with an inch or more rainfall
have ponded in areas with saturated soils along and south of
Interstate-88 in DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties
as well, and flooding problems could also develop in
rivers/streams/low-lying flood-prone locations in those Counties.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Illinois, north
central Illinois, and northeast Illinois, including the
following areas, in central Illinois, Livingston. In north
central Illinois, La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Grundy,
Kankakee, Kendall, and Will.
This includes the cities of Ottawa, Streator, Peru, La Salle,
Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego, Boulder Hill, Yorkville, Plano,
Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Kankakee,
Bourbonnais, Bradley, Pontiac, Dwight, and Fairbury.
* From midnight tonight to 5 AM CDT Thursday
* The potential exists for a localized area of heavier showers and
thunderstorms to develop through the rest of the evening and
into the overnight hours near and just south of the I-80
corridor. Some of these areas received over half a foot of rain
last Friday, and soils can`t accept much additional rainfall in
a short period. Given the potential for heavier rainfall to
develop over these saturated soils, a Flash Flood Watch has been
issued from Midnight to 5 AM tonight.
Current Regional Weather Radar mosaic...