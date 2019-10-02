..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT LATE THIS EVENING FOR LOCALES NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF I-80…

Posted 11:47 PM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04AM, October 3, 2019 
.A potential for a narrow corridor 
of heavier rainfall exists later 
this evening for locales roughly 
near and south of I-80. The main 
window for heavier rainfall will 
be brief, roughly from midnight to 4 AM.

In addition locally heavy downpours with an inch or more rainfall
have ponded in areas with saturated soils along and south of 
Interstate-88 in DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties 
as well, and flooding problems could also develop in 
rivers/streams/low-lying flood-prone locations in those Counties.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Illinois, north
  central Illinois, and northeast Illinois, including the
  following areas, in central Illinois, Livingston. In north
  central Illinois, La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Grundy,
  Kankakee, Kendall, and Will.
  This includes the cities of Ottawa, Streator, Peru, La Salle,
  Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego, Boulder Hill, Yorkville, Plano, 
  Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Kankakee, 
  Bourbonnais, Bradley, Pontiac, Dwight, and Fairbury.



* From midnight tonight to 5 AM CDT Thursday

* The potential exists for a localized area of heavier showers and
  thunderstorms to develop through the rest of the evening and
  into the overnight hours near and just south of the I-80
  corridor. Some of these areas received over half a foot of rain
  last Friday, and soils can`t accept much additional rainfall in
  a short period. Given the potential for heavier rainfall to
  develop over these saturated soils, a Flash Flood Watch has been
  issued from Midnight to 5 AM tonight.

  Current Regional Weather Radar mosaic...
