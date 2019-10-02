× ..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT LATE THIS EVENING FOR LOCALES NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF I-80…

.A potential for a narrow corridor of heavier rainfall exists later this evening for locales roughly near and south of I-80. The main window for heavier rainfall will be brief, roughly from midnight to 4 AM. In addition locally heavy downpours with an inch or more rainfall have ponded in areas with saturated soils along and south of Interstate-88 in DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties as well, and flooding problems could also develop in rivers/streams/low-lying flood-prone locations in those Counties. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM CDT THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Illinois, north central Illinois, and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in central Illinois, Livingston. In north central Illinois, La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, and Will. This includes the cities of Ottawa, Streator, Peru, La Salle, Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego, Boulder Hill, Yorkville, Plano, Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Pontiac, Dwight, and Fairbury. * From midnight tonight to 5 AM CDT Thursday * The potential exists for a localized area of heavier showers and thunderstorms to develop through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours near and just south of the I-80 corridor. Some of these areas received over half a foot of rain last Friday, and soils can`t accept much additional rainfall in a short period. Given the potential for heavier rainfall to develop over these saturated soils, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued from Midnight to 5 AM tonight. Current Regional Weather Radar mosaic...