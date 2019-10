× Elmhurst hospital given all clear after shooting in parking lot

ELMHURST, Ill. — A hospital in Elmhurst was given the all-clear after reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital was placed on lockdown Wednesday evening after a woman reportedly arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. A man reportedly then shot himself in the parking lot. Their conditions are unknown.

The hospital was given the all-clear around 7:45 p.m.

No further information was provided.