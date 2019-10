× Daniel likely to start Sunday, Smith will practice

Matt Nagy didn’t have much of an update on Mitch Trubisky’s injured left shoulder but said Chase Daniel will likely start Sunday for the Bears when they face the Raiders in London. Nagy characterized Trubisky as day to day.

Nagy also said LB Roquan Smith would be a full participant at practice on Wednesday but would not say if he would play Sunday and Nagy continued to call Smith’s absence from Sunday’s game a personal matter.