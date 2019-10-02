Chris Emma discusses the Bears’ upcoming London trip with Jarrett on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a rare week for the Bears as they embark on one of their longer road trips in franchise history.

This week, Matt Nagy takes his team to London to face the Raiders at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at Noon Chicago time. They'll do so having won three-straight games, but will have their backup quarterback in the lineup and maybe their starting middle linebacker.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score took some time to talk with Jarrett Payton at Halas Hall on Sports Feed the day before the team heads to Europe.

You can watch their discussion on a number of topics with the team in the video above.