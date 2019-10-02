Chicago Scene: Details on the Great Pink Run for breast cancer research

Dr. Gini Fleming, Professor of Medicine and Specialist in the development of new treatments for breast and gynecological cancers

http://www.Uchicagomedicine.org/cancer

Leanna Blanchard, breast cancer survivor

Event:

Great Pink Run with Glanbia

5K fun walk/jog/run and 10K certified run

8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

Diversey Harbor

http://www.GreatPinkRun.com

Stats:

  • 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime.
    • In Illinois, there are 11,300 new breast cancer cases annually, equating to 32 women diagnosed daily.
  • Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women.
  • Nearly 30% of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer will develop metastatic disease.
  • 1 in 20 of women diagnosed are under the age of 40.
