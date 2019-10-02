Chicago Scene: Details on the Great Pink Run for breast cancer research

Dr. Gini Fleming, Professor of Medicine and Specialist in the development of new treatments for breast and gynecological cancers
http://www.Uchicagomedicine.org/cancer
Leanna Blanchard, breast cancer survivor
Event:
Great Pink Run with Glanbia
5K fun walk/jog/run and 10K certified run
8:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
Diversey Harbor
Stats:
- 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime.
- In Illinois, there are 11,300 new breast cancer cases annually, equating to 32 women diagnosed daily.
- Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women.
- Nearly 30% of women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer will develop metastatic disease.
- 1 in 20 of women diagnosed are under the age of 40.