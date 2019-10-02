× Boy brought gun into Skokie library, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. — Police said a boy brought a gun inside a Skokie library.

The incident happened at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton Street, around 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the library after reports of a person with a gun inside a beige case.

Upon arrival, officers located a male juvenile matching the description provided in the report. A case containing the unloaded weapon was recovered, and police said the boy did not make any threats.

Skokie detectives are investigating.

The Skokie Public Library has released the following statement:

On Saturday, September 28, right before closing time, our staff became aware that a young person had carried a firearm into the library. Our safety team acted quickly to address the situation and alert the Skokie Police Department, who responded immediately and took both the weapon and the individual into custody. We are continuing to work with the authorities in this ongoing investigation, and we’ve been told by the police that this individual did not intend to use the weapon and that there is no ongoing threat to the library. The safety of our staff and patrons is of the utmost importance at Skokie Public Library. We have procedures in place to address emergency situations, which were followed effectively and led to a peaceful resolution of this incident. I will continue to work with our safety staff and the police to ensure the security of our facility. Skokie Public Library is a place where everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you here.