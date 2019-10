Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The wndr Museum was founded in 2018 with the mission to help guests tap into their own innate and unmatched creativity. wndr intends to disrupt ideas of a traditional museum experience and challenge the expectations in every facet of our guests’ lives. wndr strives to spur creativity and question everything.

wndr Museum:

A Hero's Journey Through wndr

1130 W. Monroe St.

Chicago, IL 60607

wndrmuseum.com