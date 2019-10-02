Heavy rains along Illinois-Wisconsin state line cause river rises/flooding

Posted 10:46 AM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, October 2, 2019

Tuesday afternoon and last night thunderstorms “trained” (repeatedly passed over the same areas) across southern Wisconsin and the northern-tier counties in Illinois, producing 1 to 3-inch 24-hour rainfall totals. Most of this rain on top of already saturated soils was runoff into swollen rivers and streams causing new flooding or extending the duration of flooding already in progress.

Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park as well as Shirland on the Pecatonica River. Minor flooding is likely on the Des Plaines River at Russell and possibly Gurnee (Under a Flood Watch at this time). Minor flooding is also expected on the Fox River north of Algonquin to south of Montgomery and the Illinois River at LaSalle.

The rivers under Flood warnings/Watch/Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service…below that is a listing of the greater 24-hour rainfall reports across northern Illinois, topped by 2.84-inches at Davis in Stephenson County and 2.14-inches at Roscoe in Winnebago County.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.35  07 AM Wed  -0.84

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.80  06 AM Wed   0.35 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     5.54  06 AM Wed   0.19 WATCH
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.74  07 AM Wed  -0.06
Des Plaines           15.0    11.71  07 AM Wed  -0.42
River Forest          16.0     8.78  07 AM Wed  -0.94
Riverside              7.5     4.69  07 AM Wed  -0.64

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.08  06 AM Wed   0.38 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    12.80  06 AM Wed  -0.09 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.07  07 AM Wed  -0.87

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.10  06 AM Wed  -0.62

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.63  07 AM Wed  -0.44



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.12  07 AM Wed  -0.67
Shorewood              6.5     3.56  07 AM Wed  -0.72

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.00  06 AM Wed  -0.84
Foresman              18.0     9.26  07 AM Wed  -1.44
Chebanse              16.0     5.71  07 AM Wed  -0.52
Iroquois              18.0     9.42  07 AM Wed  -0.87

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     3.20  07 AM Wed   0.03

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.59  07 AM Wed  -0.23
Kouts                 11.0     7.41  07 AM Wed  -0.21
Shelby                 10.5     8.51  07 AM Wed  -0.11
Momence                5.0     3.58  07 AM Wed  -0.27
Wilmington             6.5     3.22  07 AM Wed  -0.47



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     4.52  06 AM Wed  -2.08

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.76  07 AM Wed  -0.69

Munster (H            12.0     8.97  07 AM Wed  -1.45
South Holland         16.5     9.93  07 AM Wed  -2.53

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.31  07 AM Wed  -0.84

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     3.56  07 AM Wed  -0.39
Leonore               16.0     6.36  07 AM Wed  -1.66

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    10.46  07 AM Wed  -3.25
Ottawa               463.0   461.47  06 AM Wed  -1.86
La Salle              20.0    23.51  07 AM Wed  -1.84 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.99  07 AM Wed  -0.51

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.85  06 AM Wed   0.31
Perryville            12.0     9.46  06 AM Wed  -0.02

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.59  07 AM Wed   0.42 MODERATE

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.99  06 AM Wed   0.81 MODERATE
Latham Park           9.0     9.06  06 AM Wed    0.64 MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     4.00  07 AM Wed   0.53
Byron                 13.0    11.18  07 AM Wed   0.01 MINOR
Dixon                 16.0    12.88  06 AM Wed  -0.11 ADVISORY

24-hour rainfall reports (inches)

Davis..Stephenson CO…2.84
Freeport..Stephenson CO…2.20
Roscoe..Winnebago CO…2.14
South Beloit..Winnebago CO…1.96
Wonder Lake, McHenry CO…1.72
Capron..Boone CO…1.65
Harvard…McHenry CO…1.53
Lake Villa..Lake CO…1.52
Rockford..Winnebago CO…1.50
Gurnee..Lake CO…1.50

