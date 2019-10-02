× Heavy rains along Illinois-Wisconsin state line cause river rises/flooding

Tuesday afternoon and last night thunderstorms “trained” (repeatedly passed over the same areas) across southern Wisconsin and the northern-tier counties in Illinois, producing 1 to 3-inch 24-hour rainfall totals. Most of this rain on top of already saturated soils was runoff into swollen rivers and streams causing new flooding or extending the duration of flooding already in progress.

Moderate flooding is forecast for segments of the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park as well as Shirland on the Pecatonica River. Minor flooding is likely on the Des Plaines River at Russell and possibly Gurnee (Under a Flood Watch at this time). Minor flooding is also expected on the Fox River north of Algonquin to south of Montgomery and the Illinois River at LaSalle.

The rivers under Flood warnings/Watch/Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service…below that is a listing of the greater 24-hour rainfall reports across northern Illinois, topped by 2.84-inches at Davis in Stephenson County and 2.14-inches at Roscoe in Winnebago County.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.35 07 AM Wed -0.84 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 5.80 06 AM Wed 0.35 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 5.54 06 AM Wed 0.19 WATCH Lincolnshire 12.5 9.74 07 AM Wed -0.06 Des Plaines 15.0 11.71 07 AM Wed -0.42 River Forest 16.0 8.78 07 AM Wed -0.94 Riverside 7.5 4.69 07 AM Wed -0.64 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.08 06 AM Wed 0.38 MINOR Montgomery 13.0 12.80 06 AM Wed -0.09 MINOR Dayton 12.0 10.07 07 AM Wed -0.87 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.10 06 AM Wed -0.62 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.63 07 AM Wed -0.44 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.12 07 AM Wed -0.67 Shorewood 6.5 3.56 07 AM Wed -0.72 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 6.00 06 AM Wed -0.84 Foresman 18.0 9.26 07 AM Wed -1.44 Chebanse 16.0 5.71 07 AM Wed -0.52 Iroquois 18.0 9.42 07 AM Wed -0.87 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 3.20 07 AM Wed 0.03 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.59 07 AM Wed -0.23 Kouts 11.0 7.41 07 AM Wed -0.21 Shelby 10.5 8.51 07 AM Wed -0.11 Momence 5.0 3.58 07 AM Wed -0.27 Wilmington 6.5 3.22 07 AM Wed -0.47 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 4.52 06 AM Wed -2.08 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 3.76 07 AM Wed -0.69 Munster (H 12.0 8.97 07 AM Wed -1.45 South Holland 16.5 9.93 07 AM Wed -2.53 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 3.31 07 AM Wed -0.84 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 3.56 07 AM Wed -0.39 Leonore 16.0 6.36 07 AM Wed -1.66 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 10.46 07 AM Wed -3.25 Ottawa 463.0 461.47 06 AM Wed -1.86 La Salle 20.0 23.51 07 AM Wed -1.84 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 4.99 07 AM Wed -0.51 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 4.85 06 AM Wed 0.31 Perryville 12.0 9.46 06 AM Wed -0.02 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 13.59 07 AM Wed 0.42 MODERATE Rock River Rockton 10.0 8.99 06 AM Wed 0.81 MODERATE Latham Park 9.0 9.06 06 AM Wed 0.64 MODERATE Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 4.00 07 AM Wed 0.53 Byron 13.0 11.18 07 AM Wed 0.01 MINOR Dixon 16.0 12.88 06 AM Wed -0.11 ADVISORY

24-hour rainfall reports (inches)

Davis..Stephenson CO…2.84

Freeport..Stephenson CO…2.20

Roscoe..Winnebago CO…2.14

South Beloit..Winnebago CO…1.96

Wonder Lake, McHenry CO…1.72

Capron..Boone CO…1.65

Harvard…McHenry CO…1.53

Lake Villa..Lake CO…1.52

Rockford..Winnebago CO…1.50

Gurnee..Lake CO…1.50