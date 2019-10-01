× Woman charged in Beach Park crash that damaged house

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A woman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, facing DUI and other charges in a crash that did major damage to a house in suburban Beach Park.

A car hit an unoccupied house in the 10000 block of West Yorkhouse Road around 1 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018.

The driver was injured, but was able to walk away from the crash and ask for help.

After an investigation, Lake County crash investigators obtained an arrest warrant on Sept. 20, 2019.

Yajaira Gallaga, 20, was arrested at her home in Beach Park on Monday, Sept. 30. A Lake County Judge set bond on the warrant at $25,000. Gallaga was being held in the Lake County Jail pending her court appearance.

She is charged with:

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Class A Misdemeanor)

Alcohol Concentration in the Blood or Urine 0.08 or More (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Combined Influence of Alcohol and Drugs (Class A Misdemeanor)

Any Amount of a Drug, Substance, or Compound in the Blood or Urine (Class A Misdemeanor)