Weekend storms trigger boil order in NW Indiana town

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. — Residents of a Northwest Indiana town are under a boil order.

The precautionary order was issued in Schererville because of the weekend’s strong storms.

Schererville officials said the 91st Street Water Tower was struck by lightning sometime Friday or Saturday. That caused severe damage to various electrical components, which might have lead to a drop in water system pressure.

The boil order is in effect until Wednesday.