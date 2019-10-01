Style Files: Hottest Beauty Trends

Posted 11:34 AM, October 1, 2019, by

James Vincent

http://jamesvincentmakeup.net/

The Makeup Show Chicago, The show will be held on October 5 & 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Revel Fulton Market, 1215 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607.

 *HOWEVER THE EVENT IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC*

http://www.themakeupshow.com

Items featured today:

  • The product James will be using includes:  Moira Cosmetics, Danessa Myricks Dew Wet Balm, Rebels & Outlaws Potion, TwinMedix Moisturizer, Stillazi Blush Palette, Crown Duo Fiber Blush Brush, MUSE Pencil for Smoky Eye, Viseart Grand Palette, Skindinavia Setting Spray.

(Rough estimate on price points)

  • Moira Luscent Cream Shadows $7
  • Danessa Myricks Dew Wet Balm $22
  • Rebels & Outlaw Potion $18
  • TwinMedix Moisturizer $18
  • Stilazzi Blush Palette $29
  • Crown Duo Fiber Blush Brush $3.99
  • Viseart Grand Palette $150
  • Skindinavia Setting Spray $29
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.