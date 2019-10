ST. LOUIS – The Blues made a special delivery to their young superfan Laila Anderson, whose fight against a rare immune disorder called HLH was part of their motivation in winning the Stanley Cup.

Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko did the honors, surprising Laila with a championship ring.

A special gift from her boys – thank you Laila for being such an inspiration during our #StanleyCup run. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4Zlu1Xuwjb — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019

The ring has more than 300 diamonds, 10.6 carats and all the players’ rings have the name “Laila” imprinted on the inside.