× Showers/Thunderstorm downpours spreading across northern Illinois/Chicago area

As a cold front slowly sinks south out of Wisconsin into northern Illinois overnight, a wide band of showers and strong thunderstorms will accompany and precede the frontal boundary. Showers and storms will be moving east and slowly south with strongest storms accompanied not only by heavy potentially flood-producing downpours, but also possibly hail and winds gusting in excess of 45 mph.

Current weather radar mosaic…