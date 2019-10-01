× Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight CDT includes the immediate Rockford area

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Eastern Iowa Southern Wisconsin and Northwest Illinois including Winnebago, Ogle and Boone Counties * Effective this Tuesday night until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2-inches in diameter possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to develop near a front that extends generally from southern Wisconsin into northeast Iowa. The most common severe hazard should be hail, although locally damaging winds will also be a concern, and a tornado cannot be ruled out mainly near the frontal boundary.