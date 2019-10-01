Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight CDT includes the immediate Rockford area

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions
of
Eastern Iowa
Southern Wisconsin
and Northwest Illinois including
Winnebago, Ogle and Boone Counties
* Effective this Tuesday night until
Midnight CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered large hail and isolated very
large hail events to 2-inches in diameter possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to develop
near a front that extends generally from southern Wisconsin into
northeast Iowa. The most common severe hazard should be hail, although
locally damaging winds will also be a concern, and a tornado cannot
be ruled out mainly near the frontal boundary.