Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight CDT includes the immediate Rockford area

Posted 6:39 PM, October 1, 2019 
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions
  of 
     Eastern Iowa     
     Southern Wisconsin
     and Northwest Illinois including 
     Winnebago, Ogle and Boone Counties
     
   * Effective this Tuesday night until 
     Midnight CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail and isolated very
     large hail events to 2-inches in diameter possible
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to develop
   near a front that extends generally from southern Wisconsin  into
   northeast Iowa. The most common severe hazard should be hail, although
   locally damaging winds will also be a concern, and a tornado cannot
   be ruled out mainly near the frontal boundary.
