“Second City Sinners” Author Jon Seidel

Jon Seidel covers federal courts for the Chicago Sun-Times and has written about some of Chicago's most notorious criminal cases, including the trials of Drew Peterson and Jason Van Dyke, the prosecution of Dennis Hastert and the appeal of Rod Blagojevich. He has also covered politics in northwest Indiana, and he is a graduate of Ball State University. The book is based primarily on the archives of the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Daily News, a newspaper that published for more than a century until it ceased operations in 1978. Considered "the writer's newspaper," the Daily News covered the rise of Al Capone and John Dillinger and even played a key role in the prosecution of Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb.