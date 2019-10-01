Rogers Park killer still at large one year after 2 fatal shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One year ago, a masked gunman shot and killed two people in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood. On Tuesday, Chicago police updated the public about their investigation as the search for the gunman continues.

Police and loved ones of the two men slain were hoping the Rogers Park killer would have been caught by now. However, officials are hoping that with the passage of time, someone may step forward with information.

Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was fatally shot in the head on a pedestrian path in Loyola Park on Oct. 1, 2018. Just 36 hours earlier, on Sept. 30, 2018, police said the same gun was used to kill 73-year-old Douglass Watts who was also shot in the head at close range in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue.

On Oct. 3, 2018, police released surveillance video of a masked person suspected in the two homicides. Police published footage from Sept. 30 of a person dressed in all black and a ski mask walking towards the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue, where Watts was shot in the head, and additional footage of the suspect fleeing down an alley.

Police did not say whether they have developed a psychological profile on the gunman. When asked the shootings may have been hate crimes, police said they can't definitively say one way or another.

In November, Chicago police increased the reward for information leading to the gunman to $150,000, the largest ever raised solely from community donations.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.