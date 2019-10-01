Road rage shooting on I-80; no injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ill. — No one was injured after a road rage shooting in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday after a person in a white GMC van fired a single shot into a vehicle while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 at La Grange Road

The bullet shattered a rear passenger window, but no one was injured.

The gunman's vehicle fled the scene. The victim's vehicle pulled into a gas station in Markham, where it was inspected by Illinois State Police.

No further details have been released at this time.