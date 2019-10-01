Road rage shooting on I-80; no injuries

Posted 7:00 AM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13AM, October 1, 2019

MARKHAM, Ill. — No one was injured after a road rage shooting in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday after a person in a white GMC van fired a single shot into a vehicle while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 at La Grange Road

The bullet shattered a rear passenger window, but no one was injured.

The gunman's vehicle fled the scene. The victim's vehicle pulled into a gas station in Markham, where it was inspected by Illinois State Police.

No further details have been released at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.