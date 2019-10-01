Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Bridgeview

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A man was critically injured in a shooting involving Bridgeview police Tuesday.

According to police, an officer’s car was rear-ended in the 10300 block of South Harlem Avenue around 7 p.m. When the officer exited his car to investigate the accident, police said the driver got out of the second vehicle and pointed a gun at the officer.

Police said the officer pulled his weapon, fired his gun and hit the driver.

An ambulance was called and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The officer involved was not injured.

Illinois State Police are investigating.