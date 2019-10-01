Man who stopped spiraling cart in viral video at O’Hare identified

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago has a new hero, and his name is Jorge Manalang.

An Envoy Ramp Instructor at O’Hare Airport, Manalang is credited with stopping an out-of-control catering cart before it nearly hit an aircraft. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter, and has been viewed millions of times.

Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz — Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

According to Envoy Air, which is a subsidiary of American Airlines, the cart was parked by a Embraer 140 aircraft for loading beverages onto an outbound flight when a case of water slipped on the gas pedal and sent the cart spinning in reverse.

Manalang responded by jumping onto a push-back tug and driving it into the cart, just before it hit the loaded aircraft. No one was injured in the incident.

“I was just doing my job,” Manalang said in a statement. “Safety is our number one priority and I did not want anyone to get hurt, so I used the pushback to stop the cart.”

Manalang is a six-year veteran of Envoy. The company is planning a special recognition to thank Manalang for his heroic efforts.