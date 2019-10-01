× Lyft offering free rides to 11 Chicago area hospitals for breast cancer screenings

CHICAGO — Ride-share company Lyft is offering free rides to 11 Chicago area hospitals in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Lyft has partnered with Rush University Medical Center and the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force to provide rides to and from breast cancer screenings at local hospitals.

“Lyft believes that transportation should never be a barrier when it comes to healthcare,” the company said in a press release.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, Chicagoans will be given a code, which will be valid for two free rides up to $15 per ride after scheduling an appointment at any of the following locations: