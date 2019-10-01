Lyft offering free rides to 11 Chicago area hospitals for breast cancer screenings
CHICAGO — Ride-share company Lyft is offering free rides to 11 Chicago area hospitals in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Lyft has partnered with Rush University Medical Center and the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force to provide rides to and from breast cancer screenings at local hospitals.
“Lyft believes that transportation should never be a barrier when it comes to healthcare,” the company said in a press release.
From Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, Chicagoans will be given a code, which will be valid for two free rides up to $15 per ride after scheduling an appointment at any of the following locations:
- Rush University Medical Center, 1653 W. Congress Pkwy., Chicago, IL 60612
- Rush Oak Park Medical Center, 520 S. Maple Ave., Oak Park, IL 60304
- Loyola University Medical Center, 2160 S. 1st Ave., Maywood, IL 60153
- Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, 2525 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
- Swedish Covenant Hospital, 2739 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60625
- Advocate Christ Breast Center, 4545 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453
- St. Alexius Hospital, 1555 Barrington Rd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
- Stroger Hospital,1969 W. Ogden Ave., Chicago, IL 60612
- UIC, 1740 W. Taylor St., Chicago, IL 60612
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, 2233 West Division Street Chicago, Illinois 60622
- University of Chicago Medicine, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, IL 60637