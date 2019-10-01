Lunchbreak: Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

Nicole Johnson - Miss Chippy
Instagram: @misschippycookies
Facebook: Miss Chippy Gourmet Cookies
Twitter: @ChiCityChippy
People can order by phone, via social media.
773-466-4435 (business)
Event:
Sweets in the City Cookie Enthusiast Soiree
Hyde Park’s LiteHouse Whole Food Grill
1660 East 55th Street
Chicago, Illinois
Recipe:
Miss Chippy Gourmet Cookies
Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie
Wet Ingredients:
1 cup of unsalted butter
3/4 cups of brown sugar
3/4 cups of cane sugar
2 tbsp of molasses
1 tbsp of vanilla extract
2 eggs
Dry Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups of flour
2 tsp ground coffee
½ tsp salt
1 tsp baking soda
(Optional pinch of cinnamon)
Mix-Ins:
2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 ½ cups of chopped pecans
Directions/Instructions:
Wet Ingredients:
Soften butter by placing in microwave for approximately 45 seconds (just enough to melt the butter).
Add the 3/4 cups of brown sugar and 3 /4 cup of cane sugar.
Mix ingredients by either using a hand mixer or manually using mixing spoon and stirring until butter and sugar are mixed together.
Add 2 tbsp of molasses, 1 tbsp of vanilla to bowl and blend/stir into bowl of wet ingredients.
Add 2 eggs and mix/stir until well incorporated with the rest of the ingredients.
Sit bowl aside and in a separate bowl prepare dry ingredients.
Whisk dry ingredients together.
Combine dry ingredients into bowl of wet ingredients 1 cup at a time until all of the dry ingredients are mixed with the wet ingredients.
Next using a mixing spoon stir in 1 1/2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1 1/2 cups of chopped pecans into bowl.
Line cookie sheet with parchment paper and scoop 1 tablespoon size portions of cookie dough about one inch apart.
Place cookie sheet in freezer for a min of 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375F.
Remove from freezer and sprinkle sea salt on cookies.
Place in oven for 13-15 minutes.
Remove cookies from oven using an oven safe mitt and sit cookie sheet on stove top for 2 minutes before placing on cooling rack to cool.
Voila!
Gourmet Cookies in the comfort of your own home.
Recipe modifications:
Vegan
*wet ingredient adjustment only: Substitute eggs and butter
* Replace 2 sticks of unsalted butter with 1 cup of Earthbound vegan butter or whatever vegan butter brand of your choice.
* Mix 2 table spoons of chia seeds with 6 tablespoons of hot water. let sit for 10 minutes.
* Then mix into wet ingredients
* Proceed with instructions
Gluten Free
*dry ingredients adjustment only
* Substitute 2 1/2 cups unbleached flour for 2 1/2 cups of Almond flour
* Proceed with recipe instructions
Sugar Lite
*dry ingredients adjustment only
* substitute 3/4 cup cane sugar with 3/4 of lite sugar
* Proceed with recipe instructions
©️Miss Chippy Gourmet Cookies, LLC, 2018
For permission to reproduce this recipe please contact us via email: info@misschippycookies.com