Lunchbreak: Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

Posted 12:53 PM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:57PM, October 1, 2019

Nicole Johnson - Miss Chippy

Instagram: @misschippycookies

Facebook: Miss Chippy Gourmet Cookies

Twitter: @ChiCityChippy

People can order by phone, via social media.

773-466-4435 (business)

Event:

Sweets in the City Cookie Enthusiast Soiree

Hyde Park’s LiteHouse Whole Food Grill

1660 East 55th Street

Chicago, Illinois

Recipe:

Miss Chippy Gourmet Cookies

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie

Wet Ingredients:

1 cup of unsalted butter

3/4 cups of brown sugar

3/4 cups of cane sugar

2 tbsp of molasses

1 tbsp of vanilla extract

2 eggs

Dry Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups of flour

2 tsp ground coffee

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

(Optional pinch of cinnamon)

Mix-Ins:

2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 ½ cups of chopped pecans

Directions/Instructions:

Wet Ingredients:

Soften butter by placing in microwave for approximately 45 seconds (just enough to melt the butter).

Add the 3/4 cups of brown sugar and 3 /4 cup of cane sugar.

Mix ingredients by either using a hand mixer or manually using mixing spoon and stirring until butter and sugar are mixed together.

Add 2 tbsp of molasses, 1 tbsp of vanilla to bowl and blend/stir into bowl of wet ingredients.

Add 2 eggs and mix/stir until well incorporated with the rest of the ingredients.

Sit bowl aside and in a separate bowl prepare dry ingredients.

Whisk dry ingredients together.

Combine dry ingredients into bowl of wet ingredients 1 cup at a time until all of the dry ingredients are mixed with the wet ingredients.

Next using a mixing spoon stir in 1 1/2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1 1/2 cups of chopped pecans into bowl.

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper and scoop 1 tablespoon size portions of cookie dough about one inch apart.

Place cookie sheet in freezer for a min of 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Remove from freezer and sprinkle sea salt on cookies.

Place in oven for 13-15 minutes.

Remove cookies from oven using an oven safe mitt and sit cookie sheet on stove top for 2 minutes before placing on cooling rack to cool.

Voila!

Gourmet Cookies in the comfort of your own home.

Recipe modifications:

Vegan

*wet ingredient adjustment only: Substitute eggs and butter

* Replace 2 sticks of unsalted butter with 1 cup of Earthbound vegan butter or whatever vegan butter brand of your choice.

* Mix 2 table spoons of chia seeds with 6 tablespoons of hot water. let sit for 10 minutes.

* Then mix into wet ingredients

* Proceed with instructions

Gluten Free

*dry ingredients adjustment only

* Substitute 2 1/2 cups unbleached flour for 2 1/2 cups of Almond flour

* Proceed with recipe instructions

Sugar Lite

*dry ingredients adjustment only

* substitute 3/4 cup cane sugar with 3/4 of lite sugar

* Proceed with recipe instructions

©️Miss Chippy Gourmet Cookies, LLC, 2018

For permission to reproduce this recipe please contact us via email: info@misschippycookies.com

