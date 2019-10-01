Justin Bieber shares first photos of bride Hailey Baldwin from South Carolina wedding

Congrats are in order again for Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The couple retied the knot again Monday in a ceremony at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, according to People magazine.

The pair’s “I Do” No. 2, attended by family and friends, comes after Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, got engaged last summer and were secretly married months later at a New York City courthouse.

Bieber confirmed in November that he was “a married man.”

This time around, the singer shared wedding photos of himself and his wife (who months ago started going by Hailey Bieber) on his official Instagram account.

“My wife is (fire emoji),” the caption read on two pictures of the couple stamped “The Biebers” and “September 30, 2019.”

Bieber even posted the spiffy watch he said he picked up as a wedding present for himself.

The couple, who first met as young teens, opened up about their union this year in a “Vogue” interview, with Baldwin saying, “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard.”

“It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day,” Baldwin said. “You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

But she added, “There’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

“We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect,” she said. “We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes.”

