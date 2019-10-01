FeedonThis: A salute to Joe Maddon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been the manager of the Cubs since Sports Feed began in the summer of 2015, so it wouldn't be right if we didn't have the proper send off on the show to Joe Maddon.

So on Tuesday, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman shared their favorite moments from the manager from his first season to his last on the show Tuesday night.

Their memories are part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis, which you can see in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bears' defense doesn't even need their starters to make things happen in 2019.

With a collection of reserves filling some key positions on Sunday, the Bears still held the Vikings to six points in a victory at Soldier Field.

Jarrett and Josh discuss those players along with the status of Roquan Smith in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another reserve for the Bears, Chase Daniel, was one of the subjects of "140 or Less" on Tuesday's Sports Feed.

See what the guys thought about his performance and the prospect of David Ross managing the Cubs in the form of a tweet in the video above.