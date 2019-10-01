Erin Bowman performs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2019 called for a new musical direction for Erin Bowman. After the success of her release “Good Time Good Life,” (a debut performance on Good Morning America, closing out the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, and placements including Target, Beaches Resort, Academy Awards(Oscar’s) promo, and countless others) Bowman found herself working on music with a slightly different sound. Fully recorded in London and scheduled to be released in Summer 2019, ‘Apartment 101’ is a lyrically driven, wearing her heart on her sleeve 7 song debut EP. With a series of YouTube videos Bowman will give an intro video to each of the 7 songs from her very own apartment: Apartment 101.