Couple accused of stealing puppy worth $7K in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Police in Aurora are searching for the couple in this photo, they are suspected of stealing a puppy from a pet store. It’s an English bulldog worth more than $7,600.

This happened Sunday at the Furry Babies store in Fox Valley Mall.

Police said the suspects used a fake ID to fill out an online application to adopt the dog.

Then, police said the couple went to the store and showed a fake ID to store employees before leaving with the dog.

Anyone with information should call the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.