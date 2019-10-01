× Conditions have improved, but projected rains in coming 24–36 hours could mean renewed/enhanced flooding

Moderate flooding is projected on the Pecatonica River at Shirland with minor flooding at Montgomery and just upstream on the Fox River and minor flooding at Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River that continues to fall. Other Rivers across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana are generally in a falling mode.

Heavy 1 to 3-inch rains are forecast across southern Wisconsin into northernmost Illinois tonight and Wednesday. Soils in that area are saturated with rivers and streams running bankfull or in flood, so additional rains will mean significant rises on nearby rivers in northern Illinois. A Flood Watch has replaced Flood Advisories at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron on the Rock River where the river could well rise above flood stage in the next 24 to 36-hours should the forecast rains materialize. Significant rains could also fall over counties adjacent to the Interstate-80 corridor during the next 24 to 36-hours, which in turn could cause renewed rises/potential flooding of rivers in that area.

The headlined map depicts river segments in flood in light green and those under a Flood Watch in Dark green.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service: