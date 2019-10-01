Conditions have improved, but projected rains in coming 24–36 hours could mean renewed/enhanced flooding
Moderate flooding is projected on the Pecatonica River at Shirland with minor flooding at Montgomery and just upstream on the Fox River and minor flooding at Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River that continues to fall. Other Rivers across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana are generally in a falling mode.
Heavy 1 to 3-inch rains are forecast across southern Wisconsin into northernmost Illinois tonight and Wednesday. Soils in that area are saturated with rivers and streams running bankfull or in flood, so additional rains will mean significant rises on nearby rivers in northern Illinois. A Flood Watch has replaced Flood Advisories at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron on the Rock River where the river could well rise above flood stage in the next 24 to 36-hours should the forecast rains materialize. Significant rains could also fall over counties adjacent to the Interstate-80 corridor during the next 24 to 36-hours, which in turn could cause renewed rises/potential flooding of rivers in that area.
The headlined map depicts river segments in flood in light green and those under a Flood Watch in Dark green.
Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.19 07 AM Tue -1.23
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.46 06 AM Tue 0.23
Gurnee 7.0 5.34 06 AM Tue 0.05
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.80 07 AM Tue -0.20
Des Plaines 15.0 12.13 07 AM Tue -0.32
River Forest 16.0 9.72 07 AM Tue -1.00
Riverside 7.5 5.32 07 AM Tue -0.58
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.70 06 AM Tue -0.18
Montgomery 13.0 12.90 06 AM Tue -0.26 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.96 07 AM Tue -1.27
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.74 06 AM Tue -1.15
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.09 06 AM Tue -1.18
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.80 07 AM Tue -1.08
Shorewood 6.5 4.29 07 AM Tue -0.87
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.85 06 AM Tue -0.86
Foresman 18.0 10.71 07 AM Tue -0.83
Chebanse 16.0 6.24 07 AM Tue 0.06
Iroquois 18.0 10.29 07 AM Tue -0.25
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 3.17 07 AM Tue -0.12
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.82 07 AM Tue 0.18
Kouts 11.0 7.62 07 AM Tue 0.14
Shelby 10.5 8.62 07 AM Tue 0.10
Momence 5.0 3.85 07 AM Tue -0.42
Wilmington 6.5 3.70 07 AM Tue M
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 6.66 06 AM Tue -2.53
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 4.45 07 AM Tue -2.95
Munster (H 12.0 10.42 07 AM Tue -1.90
South Holland 16.5 12.48 07 AM Tue -1.56
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.15 07 AM Tue -0.98
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.96 07 AM Tue 0.01
Leonore 16.0 8.05 07 AM Tue -0.72
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 13.75 07 AM Tue -3.23
Ottawa 463.0 463.43 06 AM Tue -2.35 MINOR
La Salle 20.0 25.36 07 AM Tue -1.40 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.52 07 AM Tue -0.79
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.54 06 AM Tue 0.20
Perryville 12.0 9.47 06 AM Tue 0.04
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.17 07 AM Tue 0.00 MODERATE
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.18 06 AM Tue -0.16 WATCH
Latham Park 9.0 8.43 06 AM Tue -0.17 WATCH
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.47 07 AM Tue -0.37
Byron 13.0 11.17 07 AM Tue 0.17 WATCH
Dixon 16.0 13.01 06 AM Tue 0.32 ADVISORY