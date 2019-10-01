Conditions have improved, but projected rains in coming 24–36 hours could mean renewed/enhanced flooding

Moderate flooding is projected on the Pecatonica River at Shirland with minor flooding at Montgomery and just upstream on the Fox River and minor flooding at Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River that continues to fall. Other Rivers across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana are generally in a falling mode.

Heavy 1 to 3-inch rains are forecast across southern Wisconsin into northernmost Illinois tonight and Wednesday. Soils in that area are saturated with rivers and streams running bankfull or in flood, so additional rains will mean significant rises on nearby rivers in northern Illinois. A Flood Watch has replaced Flood Advisories at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron on the Rock River where the river could well rise above flood stage in the next 24 to 36-hours should the forecast rains materialize. Significant rains could also fall over counties adjacent to the Interstate-80 corridor during the next 24 to 36-hours, which in turn could cause renewed rises/potential flooding of rivers in that area.

The headlined map depicts river segments in flood in light green and those under a Flood Watch in Dark green.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Summary/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Oct 1 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.19  07 AM Tue  -1.23

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.46  06 AM Tue   0.23
Gurnee                 7.0     5.34  06 AM Tue   0.05
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.80  07 AM Tue  -0.20
Des Plaines           15.0    12.13  07 AM Tue  -0.32
River Forest          16.0     9.72  07 AM Tue  -1.00
Riverside              7.5     5.32  07 AM Tue  -0.58

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.70  06 AM Tue  -0.18
Montgomery            13.0    12.90  06 AM Tue  -0.26 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.96  07 AM Tue  -1.27

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.74  06 AM Tue  -1.15

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.09  06 AM Tue  -1.18



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.80  07 AM Tue  -1.08
Shorewood              6.5     4.29  07 AM Tue  -0.87

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.85  06 AM Tue  -0.86
Foresman              18.0    10.71  07 AM Tue  -0.83
Chebanse              16.0     6.24  07 AM Tue   0.06
Iroquois              18.0    10.29  07 AM Tue  -0.25

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     3.17  07 AM Tue  -0.12

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.82  07 AM Tue   0.18
Kouts                 11.0     7.62  07 AM Tue   0.14
Shelby                 10.5     8.62  07 AM Tue   0.10
Momence                5.0     3.85  07 AM Tue  -0.42
Wilmington             6.5     3.70  07 AM Tue      M



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     6.66  06 AM Tue  -2.53

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     4.45  07 AM Tue  -2.95

Munster (H            12.0    10.42  07 AM Tue  -1.90
South Holland         16.5    12.48  07 AM Tue  -1.56

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.15  07 AM Tue  -0.98

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     3.96  07 AM Tue   0.01
Leonore               16.0     8.05  07 AM Tue  -0.72

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    13.75  07 AM Tue  -3.23
Ottawa               463.0   463.43  06 AM Tue  -2.35 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    25.36  07 AM Tue  -1.40 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.52  07 AM Tue  -0.79

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.54  06 AM Tue   0.20
Perryville            12.0     9.47  06 AM Tue   0.04

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.17  07 AM Tue   0.00 MODERATE

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.18  06 AM Tue  -0.16 WATCH
Latham Park           9.0     8.43  06 AM Tue   -0.17 WATCH
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.47  07 AM Tue  -0.37
Byron                 13.0    11.17  07 AM Tue   0.17 WATCH
Dixon                 16.0    13.01  06 AM Tue   0.32 ADVISORY
