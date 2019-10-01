Chuck Swirsky looks ahead to the Bulls’ 2019-2020 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - John Paxson has already set a high goal for his team in their third year of their rebuild.

During his news conference at media day on Monday, he said that he is setting his sights on the playoffs for the 2019-2020 season. It's an ambitious goal for a team that won just 22 games last season, but he believes the talent can improve if they stay healthy and play some meaningful basketball in the spring.

Chuck Swirsky liked Paxson's goal, and the radio play-by-play announcer discussed that on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He joined the show as training camp begins just a few weeks before the start of the regular season.

You can watch Chuck's segments in the video above or below.