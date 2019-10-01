WATCH LIVE: Chicago police roundtable discussion on September crime stats

CHICAGO — Chicago police released their latest crime numbers and they show a double-digit drop in murders and shootings, compared to the same period last year.

Through September, there’s been a 10% reduction in the number of murders for the year. Shootings were down 11 percent.

The number of burglaries and vehicle thefts were also down.

Later Tuesday morning, Chicago police will discuss the city’s September crime data as part of a roundtable discussion with the media.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will not be in attendance, however, as he is heading to London for the Bears-Raiders game.