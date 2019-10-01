× Blackhawks set their roster for the start of the 2019-2020 season

PRAGUE – There were some decisions for Jeremy Colliton to make during training camp as a number of strong young players made their case to be on the roster.

After a few weeks of training camp and a few days in Europe, the head coach has the team he’ll start off the 2019-2020 season in Prague this Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Blackhawks released their final 21-player roster for the opener against the Flyers, including 13 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders. The team also announced that Connor Murphy (Groin) and John Quenneville (Hip) were put on injured reserve with first round draft pick Kirby Dach being given an injured/non-roster designation after he suffered a concussion.

The forward group features some of the usual names including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Andrew Shaw, and Brandon Saad. Drake Caggiula, David Kampf, Brendan Perlini, and Dylan Strome are back for their second season with the team, with new acquisitions Ryan Carpenter, Zack Smith, Alex Nylander, and Dominik Kubalik making their debut with the team this week.

There are some new faces on defense with Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta joining the rotation that includes Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Erik Gustafsson , and Slater Koekkoek.

The goaltending rotation of Corey Crawford and Vezina trophy finalist Robin Lehner will be an interesting dynamic to watch with this team as they hope to solidify the goal in the 2019-2020 season. Goalie Colin Delia was sent down to Rockford as the last official move before opening day.