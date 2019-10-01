At least one dead, 10 injured in stabbing at Finnish school complex

A violent attack at a vocational school in Kuopio, eastern Finland, has left at least one person dead and 10 injured, two seriously, according to police.

A Finnish police spokesman told CNN that a male suspect, who is one of the injured, is in custody after he used a bladed weapon during the “violent incident.”

One witness told the Finnish news agency STT that a man came onto the college premises, brandished a sword, and began stabbing people with it.

The suspect, a Finnish citizen, was also carrying a firearm when he was apprehended, the police spokesman said.

Police would not comment on whether he had used the firearm. The suspect is now being treated at Kuopio University Hospital.

Officers engaged their firearms after being called out to the incident, but would not comment on the possible motive for the attack.

A police officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Kuopio police arrested the suspect at 12.37 p.m. local time (5.37 a.m. ET) at Herman shopping mall, which also houses a vocational school for students aged 16 years and over.