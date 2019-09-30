× ‘Welcome to CubsStock 2016’: 5 of the best Joe Maddon moments

CHICAGO – From the get-go in 2014, it was clear Joe Maddon had a way with words.

With his five-year tenure with the Cubs now over, take a look back at some of the best Joe Maddon moments over the years.

Shot and a beer

Joe Maddon knows how to make a first impression. During his introductory press conference in 2014 at the Cubby Bear, Maddon introduced everyone there to the “Hazelton Way.”

“Wheres the bartender? I got the drinks right now. Theo said I got one round, actually I thought about that so one rounds on me please…that’s a shot and a beer, that’s the Hazleton Way, a shot and a beer.

“If you look hot, wear it”

Joe Maddon is never afraid to be himself. His “Maddon-isms,” like “Embrace the Target” and “Try Not to Suck” helped build great clubhouse chemistry that led to the 2016 World Series. He let the Cubs ditch suits on road trips for themed trips, having the team sport onesies, football players and much more.

If a Cub was having a problem confidently wearing one of the themes, they could just look at Joe for advice.

“If you look hot, wear it,” he commented on the Cubs’ dress code.

“Welcome to CubsStock 2016”

Joe brought the World Series Trophy onto the stage and perfectly summed up what the sea of millions looked like in Grant Park.

“Welcome to CubsStock 2016, look at this thing! I wasn’t there in ’69 but I wish Richie Havens was here today, that’d be outstanding.”

Giving back on “Thanksmas”

Some of the best Maddon moments took place off the field. Since getting to Chicago in 2015, Joe and his wife, Jaye, have given back time and time again to the community through his foundation, Respect 90.

He held an annual “Thanksmas” event where his foundation served several meals to the needy during the holidays.

Mic’d up Maddon

The only downside of this video is a microphone was not on Joe during his entire five years with the club.

The moments on and off the field were great, but the best memories Joe helped create were these below.

Thank you, Joe.