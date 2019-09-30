WATCH: Quick-thinking workers stop cart from careening out of control at O’Hare

CHICAGO — A potentially dangerous situation at O’Hare Airport Monday was thwarted by quick-thinking ramp workers.
Dr. Kevin Klauer captured video of a cart that had no driver and was literally spinning out of control near an airplane.
Klauer told WGN News a case of water fell off the seat of the cart and landed on the gas pedal.
A third worker begins to operate a nearby motorized vehicle and plows into the out-of-control cart to stop it.
No serious injuries were reported and the cart was stopped before it appeared to damage the nearby plane.
41.974162 -87.907321