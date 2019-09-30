Two riders were killed when a roller coaster jumped its track in Mexico City

Two people were killed and two others injured when a roller coaster jumped its track at a popular amusement park in Mexico City on Saturday, Notimex, Mexico’s state-run news agency, reported.

The accident happened on the Chimera ride at the Feria de Chapultepec in the Mexico City township of Miguel Hidalgo, Notimex said.

Video shared on social media appears to show one of the coaster’s carriages coming off the tracks. Eyewitnesses told local media that the victims fell to the ground.

Este es el momento exacto en el que descarrilar un juego mecánico en la Feria de Chapultepec. Se reportan al menos dos muertos. pic.twitter.com/347tL5vElj — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) September 28, 2019

The carriage hit a metal structure that is also part of the Chimera ride, Notimex said.

The fair posted a message to its Facebook page Saturday saying it “deeply regrets the terrible accident that occurred,” and is providing support to those affected.

“Together with authorities, we are carrying out the pertinent investigations,” the statement said.

Mexico’s Secretariat for Integral Management and Risk told Reuters, “This is now in the hands of the Prosecutors’ Office who have already opened inquiries for an investigation into what happened, how did it happened, who is responsible and how to proceed moving forward.”